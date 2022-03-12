What's new

Pakistan inducts ➡️ J-10C ➡️ Bayraktar Akinci➡️ Bayraktar TB-2 ➡️ HQ-9B HIMAD SAMs ➡️ YLC-8E Radars ➡️ Wing Loong 2 ➡️ reveals 5ft gen aircraft design

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
454
0
366
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Besides this thread is a different thread compared to the other one so please don't try to converge my thread into that one. We will discuss in this thread what should be added.

This all happened in one day which is quite impressive but aside from that discuss below what we should add.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502265546292744194

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502144059581816834

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502206220459036674

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502207202609795074

His highness was present
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502200276144603136

FNgWHo2XoAoSy0e


I could personally see the arrival of Zipher and all 3 Hisar from Medium, short to high altitude on top of that including Milden and Koral. We need also to add more Chinese Multi Missile launchers
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom