Pakistan inducts ➡️ J-10C ➡️ Bayraktar Akinci➡️ Bayraktar TB-2 ➡️ HQ-9B HIMAD SAMs ➡️ YLC-8E Radars ➡️ Wing Loong 2 ➡️ reveals 5ft gen aircraft design

Besides this thread is a different thread compared to the other one so please don't try to converge my thread into that one. We will discuss in this thread what should be added.This all happened in one day which is quite impressive but aside from that discuss below what we should add.His highness was presentI could personally see the arrival of Zipher and all 3 Hisar from Medium, short to high altitude on top of that including Milden and Koral. We need also to add more Chinese Multi Missile launchers