Pakistan inducted A-100 MRL in Artillery Corps : ISPR

blain2

Jan 20, 2006
Around 2010, Army started evaluations of a 300mm MRLS and the A-100 was a choice. After initial acceptance, limited numbers were acquired and based on this announcement, I gather the Army is looking to scale out the acquisition.
 
