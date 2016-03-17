Pakistan inducted A-100 MRL in Artillery Corps : ISPR

Muhammad Omar
Pakistan Army Indicated A-100 MRL in Artillery Corps. COAS Bajwa was the Chief Guest. A-100 MRL can hit target upto 100KM
