Pakistan, Indonesia delegations in Israel for secret talks- JPost report -Imported Govt making secret deals without approval of 220million Pakistanis

Imported government & its handlers want to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.



- Then Qadiyanis will be made Muslim,



- Kashmir will be made international border,



- Then finally Nukes will be surrendered like Ukraine



List goes on and on.



Has Pakistanis suffered/struggled 74 years just because these few men in closed rooms make secret deal without approval of 220 million Pakistanis?