Pakistan, Indonesia delegations in Israel for secret talks- JPost report -Imported Govt making secret deals without approval of 220million Pakistanis

The Pakistani delegation is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog later this week, according to a report.​

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 22:19
Updated: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 13:23

Supporters of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) carry flags and signs in support of Palestinian people to condemn the diplomatic agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan August 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

Supporters of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) carry flags and signs in support of Palestinian people to condemn the diplomatic agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan August 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)


Diplomatic delegations from Pakistan and Indonesia are both in Israel for secret visits this week, according to Pakistani news reports on Monday.

Pakistani delegation to meet with Isaac Herzog

The Pakistani delegation is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashraf, a former minister of state in former prime minister Pervez Musharraf 's government.

During their visit to Israel, the Pakistani delegation was given tours across Israel. They are also scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog later this week, the report added.

The report further notes that the delegation includes a Karachi-based journalist. In June, Pakistani journalist Ahmed Quraishi was fired from his show on Pakistan's state television for visiting Israel a month prior.

Secret Indonesian delegation headed by 'senior official'

The Indonesian delegation in Israel is headed by a "senior official." Reports of a diplomatic presence of the two most populous Muslim nations in the world in Israel come amid recent warming of ties between Israel and Indonesia.

A recent series of meetings, statements and reports in the last few months of 2021 indicate that Israel and Indonesia have grown closer, with cooperation in trade and tourism prevalent.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also raised the possibility of Indonesia normalizing its diplomatic relations with Israel in meetings with officials in Jakarta in December.


soruce: https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-717567
 
Recognizing illegitimate state Israel means we give up on our lifelong struggles on Kashmir, millions have suffered, soldiers, civilians everyone's sacrifice will be in vain. We have fought 3 wars for this.

En01vwKW4AAYXvQ.jpg
 
Imported government & its handlers want to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.

- Then Qadiyanis will be made Muslim,

- Kashmir will be made international border,

- Then finally Nukes will be surrendered like Ukraine

List goes on and on.

Has Pakistanis suffered/struggled 74 years just because these few men in closed rooms make secret deal without approval of 220 million Pakistanis?
 

