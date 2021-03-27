Pakistan India our end is inevitable

Deadly heat waves will be common in South Asia, even at 1.5 degrees of warming

People living in South Asia already experience potentially deadly heat waves, but these events will likely become more commonplace in the coming decades even if global warming is limited to the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target from the Paris Agreement, according to new research.

