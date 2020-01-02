What's new

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations

1641040669042.png


  • A list of nuclear installations in Pakistan has been handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission today, says FO.
  • India has also handed over a list of its installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
  • Similarly, both the countries shared the lists of prisoners in each other's custody.
ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of various agreements signed between Pakistan and India, both the countries Saturday exchanged the lists of their prisoners in each other's custody as well as nuclear installations.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said: “In accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988 and ratified on 27 January 1991, a list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.”


Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi also handed over a list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission, he added.

The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities within the definition of the agreement on 1st January of each calendar year.

Similarly, both the countries shared the lists of prisoners in each other's custody.

The Pakistan government shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen.

Meanwhile, the Indian government also shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi, read the statement.

Why they shared nuclear installations information? If Indian shared wrong info and may try to target Pakistani nuclear installations directly or indirectly through its proxies?
 
Why they shared nuclear installations information? If Indian shared wrong info and may try to target Pakistani nuclear installations directly or indirectly through its proxies?
Well, if any of the locations in the lists are attacked, the other will get the blame and appropriate retaliation would become applicable.

An example.

First, this happened in Pakistan
20220101_125650.jpg


Then, this happened in India
Screenshot_20220101-125729_Chrome.jpg
 
