Pakistan, India can handle Kashmir issue on their own: Donald Trump

By Reuters Published: August 26, 2019US President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France PHOTO: REUTERSBIARRITZ: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Pakistan and India could handle the issue of Kashmir on their own.Speaking during a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump said, “Pakistan and India can handle the issue on their own, but I am here.”Trump said he spoke to Modi about Kashmir and the Indian premier said he has it under control.When asked if Modi would like Trump to negotiate over Kashmir, the Indian premier said, “Issues between Pakistan and India are bilateral.”“I have Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan and India should work together for the welfare of their two countries,” said Modi.