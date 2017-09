Chinese are united and they are exerting their power in the form of global dominance



Sub continent is divided and poverty stricken



Sub continent political and national divide is only serving chinese interests, china is luring pakistan, bangladesh and srilanka to create a global dominance



India is the only country which is fighting chinese dominance



i think that instead of fighting we pakistanis, bagladeshis and srilankans need to strengthen india hand on fighting this chinese dominance



it is for our own good, we people of sub continent face a big economic issue, poverty issue, fighting ourselves has agravated these issues and let the chinese and other powerful countries to exploit us



china has seen a tremendous advancement and progress in its infrastructure whil sub continent lags behind a lot



pakistan india and rest of the countries need to create peace, to divert military and security budget into social reforms and social and economic development



all i see is china progressing while sub continent further sinking in a deep garbage



we pakistan are especially serving to leave our country and region open for chinese exploitation like americans and the british.



there needs radical shift in sub continent politics.



im not against CPEC but in my view CPEC will open all flood gates for chinese exploitation, CPEC can be made but it should be based on regional sub continent interests not chinese interests. China lacks a direct sea route so it exploits sub continent god gifted resource.



CPEC is a great idea but chinese have political upper hand on this one rather than south asia or sub continent one.



i hope you get my point.

