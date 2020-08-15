/ Register

Pakistan independence day celeberation East Pakistan (1947)

Discussion in 'Pakistan History' started by Shahzaz ud din, Aug 15, 2020 at 1:14 AM.

    Shahzaz ud din

    Shahzaz ud din

    Pakistan independence day celeberation East Pakistan (1947)

     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    Long live Pakistan, Inshallah one day the two brothers will be one again. A lot of Bengali brothers in the UK share the same sentiments and remember the bygone days. They follow Pakistan cricket, News , Progress, Politics, and social matters very keenly. We wish them more prosperity and happiness in their present country. By Allah's grace things will take the turn for the mutual good.
     
