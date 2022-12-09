Adidas ball puts Pakistan in the World Cup​

Fri, December 9, 2022, 1:17 PMSTORY: These soccer balls are keeping Pakistan involved in the World Cupeven though their national team has never qualifiedLocator: Sialkot, PakistanThe Sialkot-based company, Forward Sports, is one of two manufacturersof Adidas’ Al Rihla official World Cup ball(Adeel Asad, Quality control inspector)“It is a matter of great honour and pride for us that the balls that are manufactured in Sialkot, manufactured in our country, and are being played on an international level. It makes us very happy and proud to know that the balls that we are working on day and night are being used across the world. Ever since we have come to know that, our balls are being played with worldwide, we are trying to improve their quality even more, to make them even better, so that in upcoming international events our Pakistani footballs are the choice once again.”Pakistan is one of the world's biggest producers of soccer ballsThe local chamber of commerce said more than 43 million balls valued at $191 millionwere made in Sialkot alone in the year to June 2022