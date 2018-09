Rahul becomes Prime Minister of India or Pakistan?

BJP says Rahull is speaking the language of the pakistan by targeting the government on the deal.

In India's politics today as much as Pakistan sales like nothing else.

After the election, an analyst said that now Pakistan can return home for a few days! But India is such a big country that there is always an election. So this holiday could not last for a long time.

Pakistan will not be able to easily get rest of Indian parliamentary elections.