Pakistan in 2022, National Security Challenges

Global Village Space |
First things first! Congratulations to the Supreme Judicial Council for making history when they elevated first woman to the bench of country’s apex court! And thanks to outgoing Chief Justice, Hon. Gulzar Ahmed, whose help made it possible. With Justice Ayesha Malik, Pakistan’s history has finally reached where the U.S. had reached with Sandra O Connor in 1981 and India with Fathima Beevi in 1989 – Pakistan’s woman has to travel a long road ahead, but the journey increasingly looks good!
Let us also congratulate PM Imran Khan, all his team, and especially NSA Dr. Moeed Yusuf on launching Pakistan’s first National Security Policy document worked on over seven years. It lays out the country’s priorities in 110 pages (although only around 60 pages are being made public). The citizen-centric approach to security comprehensively covers six critical fundamentals to the wellbeing of the individual and the nation: national cohesion, economy, foreign policy, territorial, internal, and human security.
While there is no doubt that having a holistic national security philosophy is a worthwhile endeavor to give the ‘state’ an underlying direction that in Pakistan’s case was always up in the air and driven only by military jargon. However, while reading the current document full of laudable objectives, it is unclear whether it is intended to be a big picture or a detail-oriented document. Having not decided, it manages to miss being either.
