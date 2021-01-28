What's new

Pakistan improves rank on democracy index

Web Desk On Feb 6, 2021 Last updated Feb 6, 2021



ISLAMABAD: In yet another achievement, Pakistan moved three places up on the democracy index-2020, ARY News reported.
Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan jumped three places to 105th position on the democracy index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Pakistan was assigned a score of 4.31, 0.6 points higher as compared to 4.25 in the last year, he said, adding that the country had been ranked 108 in 2019.

Earlier on December 26, Pakistan Post had jumped 27 places to 67th position on the global index in 2020. According to the postal development report-2020 issued by the Universal Postal Union, Pakistan Post had moved up 27 spots from 94th to 67th.

Pakistan improves rank on democracy index

In yet another achievement, Pakistan moved three places up on the democracy index-2020.
