Pakistan Imports Updates

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, told Bloomberg that custom duties imposed on the import of raw materials required by pharmaceutical, chemical, engineering and food processing industries will be reduced to 10%.

The proposal will be floated in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which will be presented on June 11.

The said step is likely to decrease the import of finished goods, and boost local production which can stimulate exports as well.

“Pakistan had ridiculously high duties,” Dawood said. "The objective is to put Pakistan on par with other countries on trade taxes," he said.

After a contraction of 0.5%, Pakistan has reported Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.94% in the current fiscal year.

As per the report, cutting taxes on import is a major policy shift for Pakistan, where over 40% tax revenue comes from levies on inbound shipments
 
