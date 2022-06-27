What's new

Pakistan important member of group of friends of GDI: China

1656357003778.png

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that Pakistan was an important member of the group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and China highly valued the important role of Pakistan in promoting global development and advancing implementation of the UN 2030 agenda for a sustainable development and booting regional cooperation.

” China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners. Pakistan is an important member of the group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI),” he said during his regular briefing held here at International Press Center (IPC).

“China highly values the important role of Pakistan in promoting global development and advancing implementation of the UN 2030 agenda for a sustainable development and booting regional cooperation,” he said.

Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan maintained close communication and coordination. “We have conducted substantial cooperation in the field of development, which has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both countries and the region,” he added.

He remarked that China would continue to make Pakistan a priority partner in implementing the global development initiative. “We will continue to work with the country (Pakistan) to advance the global development agenda,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the decision to hold the high level dialogue on global development was based on consultation among BRICS countries.
 

