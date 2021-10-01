Pakistan-IMF talks fail once again

Pata nahi is IMF sa kab Jaan chuta gi. Its just a tool used by the US to arm twist. If tomorrow we allow US to use our airspace or provide them with a base, IMF will all of a sudden become more flexible.We will have to find a way around it. We are firmly opposing US on many things but then again we have to go to places where US happens to be a stake holder such as IMF and has key leverage. That makes us look Pathetic and weak.If we are going to oppose US than its high time we stop with this begging bowl of ours running to IMF for loans. There has to be another way.If only Pakistanis instead of shouting through the roof top actually paid their taxes.