Pakistan, IMF discussing additional $1.4bn as coronavirus likely to dent economy: Hafeez Shaikh

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were having discussions over an additional sum worth $1.4 billion to help mitigate a likely blow to the country's economy due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Wednesday.

"This sum [of additional money] is separate from the current programme",

Dr Shaikh said, referring to the ongoing three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $6 billion.

Remittances were likely to fall, as was the tax collection, and a slowdown in the economic activity throughout the country was imminent, the adviser said in a press conference here in the federal capital.