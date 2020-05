Pakistan, I’m watching, with dread in my heart. Are my fingers crossed?

Public throng the markets and bazaars for shopping in Karachi ignoring the government's instructions to prevent COVID-19 spread after the lockdown was eased. Image Credit: APP

Highlights

How many Pakistanis will work with the government?

How many safety SOPs will be followed?

I’m afraid of even thinking of what I know would unfold very soon.

I hope, I pray, I’m wrong.

Follow guidelines