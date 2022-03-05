Pakistan Identifies Peshawar Suicide Bomber and Network, Police Say

Offer the IEA support in fighting ISKP, with the conditionality that they offer no space for TTP and do the same. Seems like a no brainer for our side, to be seen what the IEA thinks. We have firepower, they have the presence, and both of us have legitimacy in fighting IS. Sit down with them, and keep Iran and China onside when offering this action.



IEA's inability to handle Afghanistan will leave the space open for people to attack Pakistan, but also Iran, Central Asia, and China.