What's new

Pakistan Identifies Peshawar Suicide Bomber and Network, Police Say

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
877
2
1,699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
By Ismail Khan and Salman Masood
March 5, 2022, 11:21 a.m. ET
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police investigators said on Saturday that they had identified the suicide bomber and the network behind the deadly blast on Friday at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, in northwestern Pakistan, that left at least 63 dead and nearly 200 wounded.
Thirty-seven people remained hospitalized, with five in critical condition, according to Muhammad Asim Khan, the spokesman for Peshawar’s largest hospital, Lady Reading.

The Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by an Afghan suicide bomber, whom the militant group identified as Julaibeed al-Kabuli.

Pakistani security officials said that the name was an alias and that they had identified the attacker and his family. Muhammad Ali Saif, a special assistant to the provincial chief minister, said at a news conference on Saturday that “the rest of the network will be exposed in the next 48 hours.” He declined to share more details, citing operational sensitivities.

Other security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case and continuing investigations, said the bomber was an Afghan national who had migrated to Pakistan decades ago and lived in the country along with his family. The officials said the bomber’s parents had informed the police of their son’s disappearance and suspected he had joined ISIS.
Investigators say the bomber trained in Afghanistan and appeared to have returned recently.


Police officers standing guard as mourners arrived for the funeral prayers on Saturday.

Image
Police officers standing guard as mourners arrived for the funeral prayers on Saturday.

Police officers standing guard as mourners arrived for the funeral prayers on Saturday.Credit...Abdul Majeed/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
A senior Pakistani police official said the police had made significant progress in their investigation, combing through hours of CCTV footage and forensic evidence to identify the attacker’s network.

The bombing on Friday adds a new complexity for law enforcement agencies that are already confronting a resurgent Taliban in Pakistan. Baluch separatists in the country’s southwest have also carried out attacks in recent months.

Security officials say ISIS-K continues to operate from neighboring Afghanistan, but after being targeted by the Afghan Taliban, it has dispersed across the country, no longer operates in large groups and holds no physical territory.

Officials monitoring the militants’ situation in Afghanistan say that nearly 1,600 ISIS-K fighters escaped when the Taliban overran the notorious Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital, shortly before taking it over in August.
The Taliban have either captured or killed nearly half of the escaped ISIS-K militants since then, but many are still at large, including some Pakistanis, officials say.

Pakistan approached the new Taliban leadership in Kabul for information regarding the escaped militants, but was told that whatever prison records existed had been burned shortly before the Taliban took the prison, according to a Pakistani security official.
In Peshawar on Saturday, a pall enveloped the old part of the city as funeral prayers were held for several of the dead. Many families of the dead planned to bury their loved ones in Peshawar, while others planned to bury them in their native Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan Identifies Peshawar Suicide Bomber and Network, Police Say

The attack at a Shiite mosque, claimed by an ISIS affiliate, killed at least 63 people and left nearly 200 wounded.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,277
109
17,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Offer the IEA support in fighting ISKP, with the conditionality that they offer no space for TTP and do the same. Seems like a no brainer for our side, to be seen what the IEA thinks. We have firepower, they have the presence, and both of us have legitimacy in fighting IS. Sit down with them, and keep Iran and China onside when offering this action.

IEA's inability to handle Afghanistan will leave the space open for people to attack Pakistan, but also Iran, Central Asia, and China.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
877
2
1,699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
Other security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case and continuing investigations, said the bomber was an Afghan national who had migrated to Pakistan decades ago and lived in the country along with his family.
Click to expand...

No shit. Same was the case with Lahore car bomber, he was afghani refugee living in punjab for decades and spoke punjabi like locals. What are you going to do about it? I'll ask our handsome PM.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,696
-9
5,519
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Jungibaaz said:
Offer the IEA support in fighting ISKP, with the conditionality that they offer no space for TTP and do the same. Seems like a no brainer for our side, to be seen what the IEA thinks. We have firepower, they have the presence, and both of us have legitimacy in fighting IS. Sit down with them, and keep Iran and China onside when offering this action.

IEA's inability to handle Afghanistan will leave the space open for people to attack Pakistan, but also Iran, Central Asia, and China.
Click to expand...

IEA has better hold on Afghanistan then Pakistan has on Pakistan meaning the security across the border in Afghanistan is better and more stabilized.. IEA is hyperactive.

If anything ISIS-K escaped IEA's and fled into Pakistan and also Pakistan has alot of issues such as 5ft columns even in the press and all this democracy fantasy has made Pakistan less feared hence 5ft columns and anti-state elements operate openly even in the Pakistani media
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,277
109
17,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Titanium100 said:
IEA has better hold on Afghanistan then Pakistan has on Pakistan meaning the security across the border in Afghanistan is better and more stabilized
Click to expand...
Disagree, ISKP is way more active over there, a similar attack on Shia mosque happened in Afghanistan late last year, killed around the same number of people ~50. IEA are unable to control their territory, unable to get any international legitimacy, they even need wheat donations.

Surviving on nothing and walking up mountains with shitty sandals and a kalashnikov are okay if you are an insurgency, they've done it successfully since 2001. But running a country in the modern day is another ball game.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,308
-5
26,643
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
By Ismail Khan and Salman Masood
March 5, 2022, 11:21 a.m. ET
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police investigators said on Saturday that they had identified the suicide bomber and the network behind the deadly blast on Friday at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, in northwestern Pakistan, that left at least 63 dead and nearly 200 wounded.
Thirty-seven people remained hospitalized, with five in critical condition, according to Muhammad Asim Khan, the spokesman for Peshawar’s largest hospital, Lady Reading.

The Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by an Afghan suicide bomber, whom the militant group identified as Julaibeed al-Kabuli.

Pakistani security officials said that the name was an alias and that they had identified the attacker and his family. Muhammad Ali Saif, a special assistant to the provincial chief minister, said at a news conference on Saturday that “the rest of the network will be exposed in the next 48 hours.” He declined to share more details, citing operational sensitivities.

Other security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case and continuing investigations, said the bomber was an Afghan national who had migrated to Pakistan decades ago and lived in the country along with his family. The officials said the bomber’s parents had informed the police of their son’s disappearance and suspected he had joined ISIS.
Investigators say the bomber trained in Afghanistan and appeared to have returned recently.


Police officers standing guard as mourners arrived for the funeral prayers on Saturday.

Image
Police officers standing guard as mourners arrived for the funeral prayers on Saturday.

Police officers standing guard as mourners arrived for the funeral prayers on Saturday.Credit...Abdul Majeed/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
A senior Pakistani police official said the police had made significant progress in their investigation, combing through hours of CCTV footage and forensic evidence to identify the attacker’s network.

The bombing on Friday adds a new complexity for law enforcement agencies that are already confronting a resurgent Taliban in Pakistan. Baluch separatists in the country’s southwest have also carried out attacks in recent months.

Security officials say ISIS-K continues to operate from neighboring Afghanistan, but after being targeted by the Afghan Taliban, it has dispersed across the country, no longer operates in large groups and holds no physical territory.

Officials monitoring the militants’ situation in Afghanistan say that nearly 1,600 ISIS-K fighters escaped when the Taliban overran the notorious Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital, shortly before taking it over in August.
The Taliban have either captured or killed nearly half of the escaped ISIS-K militants since then, but many are still at large, including some Pakistanis, officials say.

Pakistan approached the new Taliban leadership in Kabul for information regarding the escaped militants, but was told that whatever prison records existed had been burned shortly before the Taliban took the prison, according to a Pakistani security official.
In Peshawar on Saturday, a pall enveloped the old part of the city as funeral prayers were held for several of the dead. Many families of the dead planned to bury their loved ones in Peshawar, while others planned to bury them in their native Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan Identifies Peshawar Suicide Bomber and Network, Police Say

The attack at a Shiite mosque, claimed by an ISIS affiliate, killed at least 63 people and left nearly 200 wounded.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
Click to expand...




Kick ALL the af-ghands out of Pakistan. Problem solved. Who will stand up and be a REAL warrior and do this?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,696
-9
5,519
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Jungibaaz said:
Disagree, ISKP is way more active over there, a similar attack on Shia mosque happened in Afghanistan late last year, killed around the same number of people ~50. IEA are unable to control their territory, unable to get any international legitimacy, they even need wheat donations.

Surviving on nothing and walking up mountains with shitty sandals and a kalashnikov are okay if you are an insurgency, they've done it successfully since 2001. But running a country in the modern day is another ball game.
Click to expand...

Security wise they are doing better and all their police forces is coming along well
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F
At least three injured in grenade attack on a Peshawar police station
Replies
2
Views
506
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
untitled
Pakistani police widen manhunt, day after killing of priest
Replies
8
Views
501
YeBeWarned
YeBeWarned
H
Probe begins into display of Afghan Taliban’s flags in Peshawar
Replies
8
Views
546
The Eagle
The Eagle
P
RAW cyber network unearthed in Karachi
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
F
Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
475
Faqirze
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom