Pakistan I.S.I Caught Israel Big Player || Breaking News

Fake news.
The guy's name is Joel Cox, an American, FBI Agent who was caught with some ammo boarding a flight from Karachi to Islamabad in 2014, I think.
Court dismisses case against FBI agent Joel Cox
Dawn.com
Published May 19, 2014
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent arrested for trying to board a domestic civilian flight with bullets and a knife in his luggage identified as Joel Cox Eugene (in blue shirt),coming outside from Artillery Maidan Police Station after court granted him bail on payment of sureties of Rs 1,000,000 ($10,000), on Thursday May 8, 2014. — Photo by INP
KARACHI: The case against FBI agent, Joel Cox, who was arrested from Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for allegedly carrying ammunition and three knives onto an airplane, was formally dismissed on Monday after a request by the city's police was submitted before a judge in a Karachi court, DawnNews reported.
Earlier during the day, police had submitted its final chargesheet in the case according to which Cox was issued a written authority letter by the US consulate to carry a weapon for his personal protection.
The authority letter was verified by the Federal Interior Ministry following which police requested the court to drop the case.
Observing that all circumstances were in favour of Joel Cox, the court decide to dismiss the case against the FBI agent.
The US citizen was arrested on May 5
, at the Jinnah International Airport after security personnel found a bullet-filled magazine and a knife in his possession.
The detained person was later revealed as an agent of the US FBI.
A court in the provincial capital city had granted bail to the agent
on May 8, and following the Foreign Office's disclosure
that the detained person did not enjoy diplomatic immunity, had asked police to charge Joel Cox.
A court in Karachi accepted police's request to dismiss the case against arrested FBI agent Joel Cox.
