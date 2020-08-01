/ Register

  Sunday, August 2, 2020

Pakistan: Hopes Rise For Cheap and Abundant Electricty

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by RiazHaq, Aug 1, 2020

    RiazHaq

    RiazHaq SENIOR MEMBER

    http://www.riazhaq.com/2020/08/pakistan-hopes-rise-for-cheap-and.html

    Pakistani power sector is continuing its march toward cheap indigenous sources of electricity. Hydropower component has increased 22%, coal 57% and nuclear 8% while oil is down 54% and natural gas and LNG are down 32% and 15% respectively, according to Bloomberg. These changes in power mix are expected to help significantly reduce power subsidies that run into hundreds of billions of rupees contributing to large annual budget deficits.

    [​IMG]
    Data From NEPRA. Courtesy Pakistan Today

    Coal's contribution to power mix now stands at just 21%, in spite of 57% increase in use of coal in Fiscal Year 2020. It is still almost half of the global average of 38% of electricity produced from coal. Overall, the contribution of fossil fuels in electricity generation is now about 54%, down from nearly 66% a few years ago.

    [​IMG]
    Pakistan Power Generation Mix. Source: Bloomberg

    Hydropower and natural gas now contribute 32% each, making them the biggest sources of electricity in Pakistan. Coal comes next at 21%, followed by nuclear at 8%.

    [​IMG]
    Pakistan Power Generation Plan 2019-2040. Courtesy of World Economic Forum

    One of the biggest economic challenges Pakistan faces is it growing debt and deficit from subsidies to the power sector. Often referred to as "circular debt" in Pakistan, the government owes Rs. 1.6 trillion ($7.2 billion) to power sector at the end of June 2019. Pakistan government is now is committed to improving the situation by its development of an Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) that runs until 2040.

    [​IMG]
    Change in Sources of Electricity in 2020. Source: Bloomberg

    Pakistan recent efforts to diversify its fuel mix for cost reduction are raising hopes for cheap and abundant electricity needed for its industries and residential consumers. There is a plan called "Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan" in place. Execution is the key to making the power sector greener, cheaper and more reliable.

    not_two

    not_two FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    What's current rate per unit of electricity ? How much it will reduce after completion of cpec power projects ?
     
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Thats the bottle neck in our economy. If Pakistan is to compete with China, Bangladesh, India cheap electricity would be needed , otherwise the cost of end products become non competitive.
     
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    We substituted one expensive source furnace oil with another LNG/LPG all thanks to PMLN. Coal is cheaper but not as cheap as hydro.
     
    Murgah

    Murgah FULL MEMBER

    We need to make 10000 MW electricity from thar coal
     
    Syed1.

    Syed1. SENIOR MEMBER

    We could have produced 60,000 MW from hydro. That is literally more than twice our peak demand. Imagine nearly free power that would have revolutionized our economy. Instead our governments since the 1960s have focused on thermal power.
     
    Mrc

    Mrc ELITE MEMBER

    Share of nuclear needs to go up to 20 percent
     
    RiazHaq

    RiazHaq SENIOR MEMBER

