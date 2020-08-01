Pakistan: Hopes Rise For Cheap and Abundant Electricty

http://www.riazhaq.com/2020/08/pakistan-hopes-rise-for-cheap-and.html Pakistani power sector is continuing its march toward cheap indigenous sources of electricity. Hydropower component has increased 22%, coal 57% and nuclear 8% while oil is down 54% and natural gas and LNG are down 32% and 15% respectively, according to Bloomberg. These changes in power mix are expected to help significantly reduce power subsidies that run into hundreds of billions of rupees contributing to large annual budget deficits. Data From NEPRA. Courtesy Pakistan Today Coal's contribution to power mix now stands at just 21%, in spite of 57% increase in use of coal in Fiscal Year 2020. It is still almost half of the global average of 38% of electricity produced from coal. Overall, the contribution of fossil fuels in electricity generation is now about 54%, down from nearly 66% a few years ago. Pakistan Power Generation Mix. Source: Bloomberg Hydropower and natural gas now contribute 32% each, making them the biggest sources of electricity in Pakistan. Coal comes next at 21%, followed by nuclear at 8%. Pakistan Power Generation Plan 2019-2040. Courtesy of World Economic Forum One of the biggest economic challenges Pakistan faces is it growing debt and deficit from subsidies to the power sector. Often referred to as "circular debt" in Pakistan, the government owes Rs. 1.6 trillion ($7.2 billion) to power sector at the end of June 2019. Pakistan government is now is committed to improving the situation by its development of an Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) that runs until 2040. Change in Sources of Electricity in 2020. Source: Bloomberg Pakistan recent efforts to diversify its fuel mix for cost reduction are raising hopes for cheap and abundant electricity needed for its industries and residential consumers. There is a plan called "Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan" in place. Execution is the key to making the power sector greener, cheaper and more reliable. Related Links: Haq's Musings South Asia Investor Review 15.2% Of Households in Pakistan Have Solar Clean Energy Revolution in Pakistan Pakistan Electric Vehicle Policy Nuclear Power in Pakistan Recurring Cycles of Drought and Floods in Pakistan Pakistan's Response to Climate Change Massive Oil and Gas Discovery in Pakistan: Hype vs Reality Renewable Energy for Pakistan Digital BRI: China and Pakistan Building Fiber, 5G Networks LNG Imports in Pakistan Growing Water Scarcity in Pakistan China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Ownership of Appliances and Vehicles in Pakistan CPEC Transforming Pakistan Pakistan's $20 Billion Tourism Industry Boom Riaz Haq's YouTube Channel PakAlumni Social Network http://www.riazhaq.com/2020/08/pakistan-hopes-rise-for-cheap-and.html