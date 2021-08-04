Pakistan hits 1 million daily vaccinations milestone: Asad Umar

Baby Leone said: lol who said this?



why do you guys come up with strange thikngs ?



its common sense that even in april 50 million people get registered for vaccination have u seen NCOC said that 50 million people vaccinated?



these numbers are only those who got vaccination not who registered.

I saw it happening, there's also a video from a vaccination center in Karachi.Getting registered on the portal is different. I'm talking about when you go and take your form from the counter, when it's printed, the system automatically tags you as vaccinated, normal people then proceed to next room and get their vitals checked and then get the jab and then leave. I've seen people leaving without that, I even brought it up with that particular center and also complained on the Citizen Portal.