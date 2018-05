Pakistan hires UAE banks to raise $200 million loan



DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - The government, banking sources familiar with the matter said, as Islamabad clings to external funding to stave off the pressure of balance payments.is being arranged by Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates NBD, and Noor Bank, said the sources.Pakistan needs to raise funds to offset a drop in international reserves and to fill a fiscal deficit which the International Monetary Fund estimates at 5.5 percent of gross domestic product this year.Pakistan’s“We are raising this money to boost our reserves,” he told Reuters. “As we pay out money to different institutions, we need to rebuild our reserves.”and that Pakistan would retire an equivalent amount in local-currency borrowing.“This will change our debt profile but it will not increase our overall debt,” he added.The three UAE banks are now syndicating the debt facility to other lenders, said the sources.Pakistan’s economic growth has surged to above 5 percent, but many analysts expect the country to seek a new IMF bailout this year because of a ballooning current account deficit and a significant decline in foreign currency reserves.Pakistan raised a $2.5 billion bond late last year through a $1 billion sukuk and a $1.5 billion conventional bond.The country has been very active in the loan market recently,It was once again in the market earlier this year for a $450 million one-year loan led by Credit Suisse and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in Dubai and Drazen Jorgic in Islamabad Editing by Peter Graff)Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.