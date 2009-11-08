What's new

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Demands Pakistan Gets Involved In The Jodhpur Killing Investigation

As per the MNA, a month has passed since the incident; however, the culprits have still not been apprehended.
By Rumaisa Khalil Uddin Last updated Sep 24, 2020
0
On the 9th of August, eleven members of a Pakistani Hindu family were found dead inside a rented farmhouse in Jodhpur’s northwestern Indian city under mysterious circumstances.







The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Patron-In-Chief, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said:
The Indian intelligence agencies try to force Pakistani Hindus to visit India to speak against Pakistan and do not hesitate to kill people who refuse to comply with their demands.
While talking speaking to a media outlet on Wednesday, Dr. Vankwani said:
Thousands of people of the Hindu community are on their way to Islamabad to participate in the sit-in that I have called in protest against the Pakistani Hindu family’s killing in Jodhpur. The sit-in will start today [Thursday] outside the Indian Embassy in Islamabad.
Following the incident, Pakistan’s High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi asked the Indian authorities to provide for the bereaved family’s surviving members. The PHC also asked India to share copies of the First Information Report (FIR) and the initial investigation. They also directed authorities to facilitate the presence of Pakistan officials during the post-mortem of the deceased.

Dr. Vankwani said:
Despite repeated requests by Pakistan to share the details of the probe into its citizens’ mysterious death, India was not cooperating. Both India and Pakistan are signatory to the UN resolutions, and New Delhi is bound to provide such details. We will keep pressuring India to bring to light the facts.
It should be noted that the PHC chief called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and said:
A surviving member of the family, Shrimati Mukhi, had filed an FIR in Sindh’s Sanghar district on the incident, nominating right-wing RSS and BJP for involvement in her family members’ murder.
Regarding the FIR, the PHC chief stated:
”As per Ms. Mukhi, her father, mother, and other family members were murdered after they refused to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements at the behest of the Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)”.
As per the MNA, a month has passed since the incident; however, the culprits have still not been apprehended. Regarding this, Dr. Vankwani said:
Despite the PHC’s strong demand for a transparent investigation, the Indian police covered up the real facts and described the deaths as suicides. The country’s Hindu community has run out of patience. The PHC will start its protest and hold a sit-in until justice is served.
Foreign Minister Qureshi responded to his concerns and said:
Pakistan has protested over the inhuman incident and has demanded that the Indian government involve Pakistan in the investigation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will raise its voice at every possible forum for a transparent investigation into the tragic killings.
