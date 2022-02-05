What's new

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,673
-5
11,617

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka observes Kashmir Solidarity Day​

dnd.com.pk

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

The High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka organized an event on Saturday to observe “Kashmir Solidarity Day.”
dnd.com.pk dnd.com.pk

DHAKA, Bangladesh: The High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka organized an event on Saturday to observe “Kashmir Solidarity Day.”

High-Commissioner-to-Bangladesh-Imran-Ahmed-Siddiqui.jpg

Pakistani High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui

Members of the Pakistani diaspora, academics, and local journalists participated in the event.

The program started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a documentary about the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Messages of the President, Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Kashmir Affairs of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

In their messages, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan paid glowing tributes to the brave Kashmiri people for their resolute struggle against India’s illegal occupation and atrocities.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his message, expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause until the resolution of the dispute, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, the High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui reiterated the statements of the Pakistani leadership and reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring support for the people of IIOJK.

The High Commissioner said that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at every available forum.

Towards the end, a video documentary highlighting brutalities committed by the Indian occupying forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was screened.

1644100358382.jpeg


APP62-050222 DHAKA: February 05 - High Commission for Pakistan in Bangladesh observes Kashmir Solidarity Day during an event attended by members of Pakistan Diaspora Academics and local Journalists at the High Commission. APP

1644100379802.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

M
Kashmiris Observe Right To Self-Determination Day | Indian Occupied Kashmir | White News Urdu
2
Replies
19
Views
672
Turingsage
Turingsage
B
  • Locked
Pakistan’s Dhaka mission running smear campaign through social media: Bangladesh largest selling daily
Replies
14
Views
1K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Mahatma's 152nd birth anniversary: Gandhi Museum inaugurated in Noakhali
Replies
11
Views
464
Riyad
Riyad
B
  • Locked
Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival”
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
waz
waz
The Ronin
Pakistan invites investment from Bangladeshi business community
Replies
3
Views
508
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom