Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka observes Kashmir Solidarity Day The High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka organized an event on Saturday to observe “Kashmir Solidarity Day.”

Pakistani High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Ahmed SiddiquiMembers of the Pakistani diaspora, academics, and local journalists participated in the event.The program started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a documentary about the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.Messages of the President, Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Kashmir Affairs of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.In their messages, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan paid glowing tributes to the brave Kashmiri people for their resolute struggle against India’s illegal occupation and atrocities.The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his message, expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause until the resolution of the dispute, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.In his message, the High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui reiterated the statements of the Pakistani leadership and reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring support for the people of IIOJK.The High Commissioner said that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at every available forum.Towards the end, a video documentary highlighting brutalities committed by the Indian occupying forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was screened.APP62-050222 DHAKA: February 05 - High Commission for Pakistan in Bangladesh observes Kashmir Solidarity Day during an event attended by members of Pakistan Diaspora Academics and local Journalists at the High Commission. APP