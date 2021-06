Pakistan Health Care System NOW Better Than India After Introduction of UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE?

On a fast track to Universal Health Coverage in Pakistan – Healthy DEvelopments The political will to prioritise social health protection makes all the difference

PM congratulates KP on becoming ‘first province’ to provide universal health coverage About 40 million people will receive free healthcare services of upto Rs1m per year.

-PAKISTAN HAS INTR0DUCED UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE-SEHAT INSAF CARD (HEALTH CARD)-(GOVT. IS SINGLE PAYER)-COVERAGE PROVIDED BY STATE LIFE INSURANCE (GOVERNMENT OWNED)-ALL PROVINCES AND TERRITORIES TO BE COVERED EXCEPT SINDH (DUE TO PPP PROVINCIAL GOVERMENTNOT ACCEPTING) SORRY KARACHIITES!!!!!!-KP AND PUNJAB TAKE THE LEAD-EVERY FAMILY COVERED FOR APPROX 1 MILLION PKR-APPLICABLE TO BOTH GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE HOSPTALS-PROGRAM HOPES TO ATTRACT PRIVATE LOCAL/FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN HEALTH SECTOR IN RURAL REGIONS AS PRIVATE HOSPITALS CAN CHARGE GOVERMENT NOW FOR THE SERVICES PROVIDED-INDIAN HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS IN SHAMBLES AFTER COVID EXPOSED IT FULLY-INDIAN CITIZENS LEFT TO FEND FOR THEMSELVES AND LEFT TO DIE!-WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK?-INDIANS ARE FREE TO COMMENT AND DISAGREE!