Don't be happy .... that's how the west brainwashes its people by propagating such things so that later on they will accuse and blame the opponent. Once they believe they've successfully established the narrative, west utilize it the way you can't even imagine. For now, you guys are happy by hearing such non-sense.



For instance, if tomorrow something happens anywhere, they will blame Pakistan .. hey look we have already told that Pakistan has strong cyber warfare capability so definitely they have done this and that. And very tom,dick,pussy and bakhat harry will jump ups&down and believe every shit and why because the west has built that narrative through this foking Netflix 7th episode!