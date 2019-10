I am really sorry but you are quoting a person that doesn't appreciate the sugar coated tantrums. Had it been the merit by FATF; I am sure you have lot of skeletons to ditch and India would have been in the same list like Pakistan but just because, this side is not a huge market nor can afford a lot of lobbies as well as conspiracy spending; Pakistan is being hammered having a political tool called FATF. If Indian case was that much stronger; we have more enemies than friends and Pakistan would have been long into blacklist. This terror originating tantrum is too old and just think and read KJ that in-fact, those terrorists are Indian heroes as long as they harm Pakistan. Aslam Achoo, the main culprit of Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi was having a nice candid camera sessions inside an Indian Hospital.... I mean, the series is unlimited but only Pakistan is being hammered due to our own mishandling but that doesn't make you so innocent.... Samjhota Express, Melagaon Blasts and many more are your own haunting but doesn't seems to be evil because it was India who did it.... Isn't that a shameless act to blame others and pretend to be so innocent.



Stay out of the topic..

