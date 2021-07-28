What's new

Pakistan Has Settled All Scores With India

Sep 12, 2021
Pakistan has settled all of its scores with India - Refute me if but the below are facts.

India

1947/1948
In the first 1947/48 war Pakistan captured over 86,268 sq Km of territory - this is an area larger than the European country of Austria.

Whilst India will argue it controls the Kashmir Valley and the more fertile area, the fact remains that Pakistan's gains in that war gave it a border with China and denied India a border with Afghanistan, not just that the enduring benefit that this territory is providing Pakistan and China in terms of CPEC, not to mention it gained K2 and the majority of the 8000m peaks in the world, therefore the more strategic part of Kashmir was gained by Pakistan.

1965
India failed to use its numerical superiority to win after crossing the international boundary - It was a stalemate but ofcourse given the David and Goliath nature of the battle fighting India to a stalement and denying it victory is a huge achievement. India has failed in every single war to capture Lahore which given it is barely 17 KM from the international border shows the utter failure of Indian forces, I am sure they would like to have captured Lahore to use it as a bargaining power given it is the second largest city of Pakistan.

1971
We lost this war - But we forget that we played a role in the partition of India and divided them first in 1947. The land of Pakistan was carved out of the womb of mother India with the British being an eager midwife. So if any Indian likes to remind us of the 1971 war - we must ofcourse remind them of the partition of 1947.

Infact, the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce itself was partitioned, so if they say 90000 POW, We must remind them of the 140,000 men of the India army that went to Pakistan as a result of the partition of India without a shot fired. Indian army has failed since 1947 to undo its own partition and the partition of its motherland.

1984
India captured some part of the Siachen glacier - but we also control an area of the glacier, More Indians have died on the glazier and will continue to die due to harsh weather, not to mention the cost involved for them to maintain forces, so it has and will continue to be a thorn on the side of Indians.

1974/1998
We settled all nuclear tests in 1998 - One for Smiling Bhudda in 1974 and five for Pokharan - These were the actual words use by Nawaz Sharif in May 1998.

1999
Status Quo Ante Bellum - We did not loose any territory, better we ingress into Indian held areas than wait until they ingress into ours, our nuclear deterrent held.

2001
Standoff - Pakistan nuclear deterrent held, more Indian soldiers died in the mobilisation

2019
A total failure and miss by IAF - They did not need to wait long the response at Rajauri, lost a Mig 21, MI-17, 6 IAF and 1 civillian, and 1 POW.

So, We should be proud of our performance given that India is much larger, we have bloodied them repeatedly and continue to be a massive thorn.

Pakistan has since its inception punched well above its weight - India, USSR, USA etc.

But I ask any Indian reading this, Why is it the only time India fought a country of equal size namely China in 1962 it lost?
 
A country with no resources in 1947 sustained this long is a miracle. India for long believed that Pakistan is a failed state and will collapse sooner rather than later. Havnt heard them saying that in last 2 decades, perhaps after the nuclear deterrence majority of Indians have accepted the reality. Now they want to keep Pakistan under Indian hegemony. India can only bully Pakistan, a country seven times smaller in population.


But against all odd Pakistan stands tall and talks eye to eye with India. Only if Pakistan gets better leadership, stays away from others wars and keeps national interest first, it will become a major economy in less than a decade.
 
There are small wins in every war. Anyway, we lost 71 and 84. We won 48, 65 and 99 but with some strategic losses.
Edit: 27 feb was a small skirmish, but what a huge strategic win.
 
PDF said:
Neither of us has settled anything except making millions of our South Asian peoples suffer.
Click to expand...
we are Muslims- they don't consider us the same people or if they do they want us to behave a certain way= cant accept us as is
f em- no need to create pan- whatever

it brings softness imo
 
Sainthood 101 said:
we are Muslims- they don't consider us the same people or if they do they want us to behave a certain way= cant accept us as is
f em- no need to create pan- whatever

it brings softness imo
Click to expand...
Cannot hog religion for identity. It is directly against the Quran. You must identify by more than religion. Quran 49-13 O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
ok gangu- you were actively looking for it don't blame me
Happy now?
Click to expand...
Cannot hog religion. Did you read the Quran verse. Religion is not your personal or national property. I know my identity, ancestry, ethnicity, religion and faith and I am secure in them. Are you in yours.
 
Green Machine said:
Pakistan has settled all of its scores with India - Refute me if but the below are facts.

India

1947/1948
In the first 1947/48 war Pakistan captured over 86,268 sq Km of territory - this is an area larger than the European country of Austria.

Whilst India will argue it controls the Kashmir Valley and the more fertile area, the fact remains that Pakistan's gains in that war gave it a border with China and denied India a border with Afghanistan, not just that the enduring benefit that this territory is providing Pakistan and China in terms of CPEC, not to mention it gained K2 and the majority of the 8000m peaks in the world, therefore the more strategic part of Kashmir was gained by Pakistan.

1965
India failed to use its numerical superiority to win after crossing the international boundary - It was a stalemate but ofcourse given the David and Goliath nature of the battle fighting India to a stalement and denying it victory is a huge achievement. India has failed in every single war to capture Lahore which given it is barely 17 KM from the international border shows the utter failure of Indian forces, I am sure they would like to have captured Lahore to use it as a bargaining power given it is the second largest city of Pakistan.

1971
We lost this war - But we forget that we played a role in the partition of India and divided them first in 1947. The land of Pakistan was carved out of the womb of mother India with the British being an eager midwife. So if any Indian likes to remind us of the 1971 war - we must ofcourse remind them of the partition of 1947.

Infact, the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce itself was partitioned, so if they say 90000 POW, We must remind them of the 140,000 men of the India army that went to Pakistan as a result of the partition of India without a shot fired. Indian army has failed since 1947 to undo its own partition and the partition of its motherland.

1984
India captured some part of the Siachen glacier - but we also control an area of the glacier, More Indians have died on the glazier and will continue to die due to harsh weather, not to mention the cost involved for them to maintain forces, so it has and will continue to be a thorn on the side of Indians.

1974/1998
We settled all nuclear tests in 1998 - One for Smiling Bhudda in 1974 and five for Pokharan - These were the actual words use by Nawaz Sharif in May 1998.

1999
Status Quo Ante Bellum - We did not loose any territory, better we ingress into Indian held areas than wait until they ingress into ours, our nuclear deterrent held.

2001
Standoff - Pakistan nuclear deterrent held, more Indian soldiers died in the mobilisation

2019
A total failure and miss by IAF - They did not need to wait long the response at Rajauri, lost a Mig 21, MI-17, 6 IAF and 1 civillian, and 1 POW.

So, We should be proud of our performance given that India is much larger, we have bloodied them repeatedly and continue to be a massive thorn.

Pakistan has since its inception punched well above its weight - India, USSR, USA etc.

But I ask any Indian reading this, Why is it the only time India fought a country of equal size namely China in 1962 it lost?
Click to expand...
The 1971 one bit is quite preposterous. Mughals ruled India before Brits came? There was no Hindu rule as such for which you are claiming to have divided India? What sort of a victory you are trying to claim here? The whole preposition is ridiculous. Yes we have always packed a punch above our weight. We have successfully deterred India in majority of cases unless we had severe disadvantage of some sort (like in 1971 territorial, logistical issues). If it was India having part of its land next to Afghanistan we would probably have done something about it by now as well. The quality of our forces is better despite India having more numbers. But this sort of pseudo nationalism and is very Indian mindset, don't fall for it. Take a defeat with grace. We are graceful people, not Indians.
 
Here is an Indian view, since you made the effort to ask for it.

a) India lost the war with China because Indian leadership (at that time) was naive and unprepared for a military confrontation with China. Given that India does not have the same attitude with respect to China, would the result be any different if India were to fight China today? Personally, I think it would be a miracle if India manages to hold its ground against China in an all out war. China is many times more powerful than India now than it was in 1962.

b) India lost the salvo with Pakistan in February 2019. No excuses for this. IAF was simply caught napping and complacent to not expect such shoot and scoot encounters. I can only hope that lessons were learned.

c) India has never strategically lost a full blown armed conflict with Pakistan. I'll not claim that India has militarily won all conflicts with Pakistan because that is debatable. Even today, if Pakistan is to unilaterally attack India (without directly aided by China in a secondary front), India will prevail.

If Pakistanis truly believe that Pakistan has nothing more to settle with India, then both countries can convert LoC to International Border and live in peace :cheers:
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
I guessed that before. My problem is not that you disbelieve. Logically, you cannot use religion for identity. It doesn't belong to you as a political tool.
Click to expand...
can use
religion, or the way people look at us because of it, our Indus civilization, our way of living, our speech, our history, the name I carry, the name my family carry, our bloodlines
whatever we feel like, whenever we feel like - deal with it instead of getting butthurt
Great Janjua said:
Caught me off-guard their buddy.
Click to expand...
ill delete it if it hurt sentiments
 
Sainthood 101 said:
can use
religion, or the way people look at us because of it, our Indus civilization, our way of living, our speech, our history, the name I carry, the name my family carry, our bloodlines
whatever we feel like, whenever we feel like - deal with it instead of getting butthurt

ill delete it if it hurt sentiments
Click to expand...
You can use religion by its guidelines. Quran 49-13 O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.
 
