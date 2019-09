ISLAMABAD: Mainly supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Pakistan has secured $1.622 billion foreign inflows in the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year – almost 100 per cent higher than $820 million last year.The latest data of the Economic Affairs Division on foreign assistance, a classification in which they include loans and grants, shows foreign inflows amounted to Rs258.6bn ($1.622bn) in two months compared to Rs102.67bn ($820 million) of the same period last year.The full year target of foreign inflows is Rs3.032 trillion (about $19bn) for the whole financial year 2019-20 against last year budget target of $9.7bn (Rs1.113 trillion). Last year the government secured about $16bn in loans, including one-off injections by Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE.The EAD data showed that Pakistan received about $919m (Rs146bn) from multilateral lenders, $321.5m (Rs51.7bn) from commercial loans and $382m (Rs61bn) from bilateral lenders.