If these are for FC , If these can take bullets up to .50cal , and if these can take 5Kg+ IED , I am all good and happy......... They are much better from those death trap toyoto trucks ,,,,,,,,

I hope and Pray for "New , Best , Advance , Safe " Armored Vehicles for all of our forces but for that we need economy and lot of R&D and infrastructure . So until that day come , these small steps are better ......





Fully agree , those trucks are death traps man........

Click to expand...