pakpride00090
Feb 28, 2019
Imagine the incompetence and sheer dereliction of duty when it comes to babus and politicians .... Pakistan is a third world country which cannot afford such stupidity but who cares , neither are babus going to be affected nor politicians nor the big fat generals.
I am going to post the year by year breakdown with the source.
According to official working related to payment of commitment charges paid out to the ADB, Pakistan paid
$8.5 million in the year 2006 on account of sovereign and non-sovereign loans penalty,
$8.4 million in 2007,
$8 million in 2008,
$9.4 million in 2009,
$9 million in 2010,
$7.6 million in 2011,
$6.3 million in 2012,
$4.2 million in 2013,
$3.4 million in 2014,
$5 million in 2015,
$4.4 million in 2016,
$5.3 million in 2017,
$5.5 million in 2018,
$5.8 million in 2019,
$5 million in 2020 and
$2.3 million till June 2021.
Pakistan has paid $100m penalty to ADB in last 15 years for failure to execute projects (geo.tv)
