Pakistan has paid $100m penalty to ADB in last 15 years for failure to execute projects

Imagine the incompetence and sheer dereliction of duty when it comes to babus and politicians .... Pakistan is a third world country which cannot afford such stupidity but who cares , neither are babus going to be affected nor politicians nor the big fat generals.I am going to post the year by year breakdown with the source.According to official working related to payment of commitment charges paid out to the ADB, Pakistan paid$8.5 million in the year 2006 on account of sovereign and non-sovereign loans penalty,$8.4 million in 2007,$8 million in 2008,$9.4 million in 2009,$9 million in 2010,$7.6 million in 2011,$6.3 million in 2012,$4.2 million in 2013,$3.4 million in 2014,$5 million in 2015,$4.4 million in 2016,$5.3 million in 2017,$5.5 million in 2018,$5.8 million in 2019,$5 million in 2020 and$2.3 million till June 2021.