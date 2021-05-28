What's new

Pakistan has other options, NSA Yusuf tells US

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan has other options if US President Joe Biden continues to ignore the country’s leadership.


The president of the United States hasn’t spoken to the prime minister of such an important country who the US itself says is make-or-break in some cases, in some ways, in Afghanistan — we struggle to understand the signal, right?” Mr Yusuf told The Financial Times in an interview.


“We’ve been told every time that… [the phone call] will happen, it’s technical reasons or whatever. But frankly, people don’t believe it,” he said. “If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options,” he added, refusing to elaborate.

Very amature and undiplomatic statement.
Not fit for any NSA of any country.
Its like a teenager when gets rejected by a girl.
 
Honestly this "phone call" is getting more attention than it needs to

US needs Pak, I don't think we really need em all that much

Sure it's good but it doesn't make a big difference
 
There's no doubt about the number of people possesing that same ability over this side of the fence, atleast there I can smack em!

This gentleman though, puts the billion of us together to shame.
 
Biden has a lot to do back home, America is leaving Afghanistan in a same way they left Afghanistan after Soviet Withdrawal.
 
