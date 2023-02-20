What's new

Pakistan Has Not Defaulted !! Bilawal Bhutto

The Foreign minister is technically accurate while the Defense minister is a bit premature. But the interesting thing is Finance minister and SBP governor are silent. So, it is more of a 'We neither confirm nor deny' situation.
 
Windjammer said:
Giving interview to foreign media, Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto has contradicted earlier disclosure by Khawaja Asif, calling it just a political statement.
I saw that interview. It's not what you're presenting here. His tone is that 'it's just a metter of time' and 'you know how things are'.

epebble said:
The Foreign minister is technically accurate while the Defense minister is a bit premature. But the interesting thing is Finance minister and SBP governor are silent. So, it is more of a 'We neither confirm nor deny' situation.
The real issue is not 'default' status. But when the repayment is due, does Pak have the money. No new funding sources have been secured.
 
datafreak said:
I saw that interview. It's not what you're presenting here. His tone is that 'it's just a metter of time' and 'you know how things are'.
Listen, you been ranting same nonsense for last several weeks.
If you were such an expert in these matters, you wouldn't be burning bandwidth on a public forum.
Anyways here's the interview.
He clearly states that it was a statement at a political gathering.


Watch CNBC’s full interview with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s foreign minister, speaks to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference in a wide-ranging interview to discuss climate change, the country’s economy and the threats from Iran and Afghanistan.
epebble said:
The Foreign minister is technically accurate while the Defense minister is a bit premature. But the interesting thing is Finance minister and SBP governor are silent. So, it is more of a 'We neither confirm nor deny' situation.
It would be pertinent to remember here that BayLull's mother Benazir once quipped that the government cannot go bankrupt because it can print all the money it wants. The Moron Gene is hereditary, apparently. :D
 
Windjammer said:
Listen, you been ranting same nonsense for last several weeks.
If you were such an expert in these matters, you wouldn't be burning bandwidth on a public forum.
Anyways here's the interview.
He clearly states that it was a statement at a political gathering.


Watch CNBC’s full interview with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s foreign minister, speaks to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference in a wide-ranging interview to discuss climate change, the country’s economy and the threats from Iran and Afghanistan.
I did watch the interview in repeat, girl was kind of good looking. Though Kate Bouldain is bettter i guess.
 
Windjammer said:
Giving interview to foreign media, Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto has contradicted earlier disclosure by Khawaja Asif, calling it just a political statement.
He is such a moron khwaja changar

You're not supposed to say anything unless finance ministry itself comes out and say something

These are delicate matters and this is not your job
 
VCheng said:
It would be pertinent to remember here that BayLull's mother Benazir once quipped that the government cannot go bankrupt because it can print all the money it wants. The Moron Gene is hereditary, apparently. :D
But she was cambridge educated bro. Maybe you should try it once no 8-)
 
Maula Jatt said:
He is such a moron khwaja changar

You're not supposed to say anything unless finance ministry itself comes out and say something

These are delicate matters and this is not your job
They are all clay footed morons, trying to score political points to undermine opposition more so Imran Khan in this case. No doubt, after COVID and then devastating floods last year, country is facing hardship but but, are there people on the streets protesting more so anyone complaining that they haven't been paid for so many weeks or months.
 
datafreak said:
But she was cambridge educated bro. Maybe you should try it once no 8-)
But if she did say that ("the government cannot go bankrupt because it can print all the money it wants."), I would rate her degree as fake or equivalent. One generally learns in Highschool why her statement is stupid.
 
epebble said:
But if she did say that ("the government cannot go bankrupt because it can print all the money it wants."), I would rate her degree as fake or equivalent. One generally learns in Highschool why her statement is stupid.
I think it would not be intelligent to discard it without trying once. Maybe Pak shoulld print more money for some time to see if it's working.
 

