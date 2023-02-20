Pakistan Has Not Defaulted !! Bilawal Bhutto

Windjammer
Giving interview to foreign media, Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto has contradicted earlier disclosure by Khawaja Asif, calling it just a political statement.
The Foreign minister is technically accurate while the Defense minister is a bit premature. But the interesting thing is Finance minister and SBP governor are silent. So, it is more of a 'We neither confirm nor deny' situation.
Sir ji....this is state of mind...but in EU too much freedom for LGBT.مار اؤئے ڈپٹی
Listen, you been ranting same nonsense for last several weeks.I saw that interview. It's not what you're presenting here. His tone is that 'it's just a metter of time' and 'you know how things are'.
Listen, you been ranting same nonsense for last several weeks.
If you were such an expert in these matters, you wouldn't be burning bandwidth on a public forum.
Anyways here's the interview.
He clearly states that it was a statement at a political gathering.
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto ZardariBilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s foreign minister, speaks to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference in a wide-ranging interview to discuss climate change, the country’s economy and the threats from Iran and Afghanistan.www.cnbc.com
He is such a moron khwaja changar
It would be pertinent to remember here that BayLull's mother Benazir once quipped that the government cannot go bankrupt because it can print all the money it wants. The Moron Gene is hereditary, apparently.
They are all clay footed morons, trying to score political points to undermine opposition more so Imran Khan in this case. No doubt, after COVID and then devastating floods last year, country is facing hardship but but, are there people on the streets protesting more so anyone complaining that they haven't been paid for so many weeks or months.
You're not supposed to say anything unless finance ministry itself comes out and say something
These are delicate matters and this is not your job
But she was cambridge educated bro. Maybe you should try it once no
She never graduated fyi
But if she did say that ("the government cannot go bankrupt because it can print all the money it wants."), I would rate her degree as fake or equivalent. One generally learns in Highschool why her statement is stupid.