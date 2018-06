Having multi nation war with nukes means End of World. Dont forsee that happening anytime.

Yes India needs more nukes to counter China, but then 100-120 are probably more than enough for entire region.







We dont use 1974 scooter technology which has barely changed much, you thinking we are stuck with 74 designs on nuke front is big LOL.







To carry out nuclear tests, to build nuclear materials, it needs certain level of scientific establishment. No matter how much third party helps, at the end of the day a local team needs to manage and maintain. Thus I dont belittle Pakisthans achievements in managing nuclear arsenals. But at same time we also know both Pakistan hand North Korea has been grounds for Chinese to develop and test there nuclear technologies without getting its own hand dirty.



I would like to see Pakisthani nuclear scientists directing there efforts in peaceful utilization of nuclear resources. Be it investing more efforts in building nuclear reactors to generate clean power or in medicinal uses.

