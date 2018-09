Why does China needs a military base in Pakistan when in an event of conflict, Pakistan would offer Chinese ships to dock and use Pakistani base as an ally. The first mistake Pakistan made was to offer US bases which strained our relations with the soviets to an extent that the soviets literally threaten us with nuclear strike, than 71 debacle when the soviets openly supported India. Than Pakistan joined west in defeating soveits in Afghanistan. Point being its never a good idea to host foreign force on local grounds.

