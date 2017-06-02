Pakistan has ICBM Technology Defence Production Minister

Saifullah Sani
Defence Production Minister told media at IDEAS 2014 THAT Pakistan has ICBM Technology
Daily Express News Story
Nope. Its most likely Urdu press doing what it does best.This is official now.
Express news was the first to break Mi-28N deal discussions that's been happening. I think they do have a little bit credibility in reporting such stuffNope. Its most likely Urdu press doing what it does best.
I still think that Mi-28NE talk is just 'talk'.Express news was the first to break Mi-28N deal discussions going now. I think they do have a little bit credibility in reporting such stuff
Mi-28 is Plan B if we can't get AH-1Z. Gen.Sharif might have pitched the idea of Cobra replacement. If things go sideways, then a cheaper Mi-28 with a quick delivery schedule is a viable backupI still think that Mi-28NE talk is just 'talk'.
I think we are fishing. The Army wants AH-1Z but it won't get it because its deliveries won't complete for US Marines before 2022. By lobbying for it we can at least secure the engines for T-129s.Mi-28 is Plan B if we can't get AH-1Z. Gen.Sharif might have pitched the idea of Cobra replacement. If things go sideways, then a cheaper Mi-28 with a quick delivery schedule is a viable backup
Bro can you start a trial of those who were insulting great man like Zarvan when I used to tell them we are working on ICBMs and they were busy making fun of me @Hyperion and othersHe should totally keep his mouth shut. Those who should know, already do. I think this minister is getting influanced by our Indian friends. He is going around and talking way too much.