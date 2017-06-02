What's new

Pakistan has ICBM Technology Defence Production Minister

Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,921
411
96,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
He should totally keep his mouth shut. Those who should know, already do. I think this minister is getting influanced by our Indian friends. He is going around and talking way too much.
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,581
58
21,712
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Horus said:
Nope. Its most likely Urdu press doing what it does best.
Click to expand...
Express news was the first to break Mi-28N deal discussions that's been happening. I think they do have a little bit credibility in reporting such stuff
 
Last edited:
A.Rafay

A.Rafay

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2012
11,403
10
18,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What does he mean "Hasil kerli hai". Does that mean we have acquired the tech now or we had it already..
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,581
58
21,712
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Horus said:
I still think that Mi-28NE talk is just 'talk'.
Click to expand...
Mi-28 is Plan B if we can't get AH-1Z. Gen.Sharif might have pitched the idea of Cobra replacement. If things go sideways, then a cheaper Mi-28 with a quick delivery schedule is a viable backup
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,921
411
96,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Bratva said:
Mi-28 is Plan B if we can't get AH-1Z. Gen.Sharif might have pitched the idea of Cobra replacement. If things go sideways, then a cheaper Mi-28 with a quick delivery schedule is a viable backup
Click to expand...
I think we are fishing. The Army wants AH-1Z but it won't get it because its deliveries won't complete for US Marines before 2022. By lobbying for it we can at least secure the engines for T-129s.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,444
85
60,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Horus said:
He should totally keep his mouth shut. Those who should know, already do. I think this minister is getting influanced by our Indian friends. He is going around and talking way too much.
Click to expand...
Bro can you start a trial of those who were insulting great man like Zarvan when I used to tell them we are working on ICBMs and they were busy making fun of me @Hyperion and others
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MBI Munshi
Chinese Perceptions on India´s Long Range Missile Development
Replies
1
Views
774
gslv mk3
gslv mk3
B
Putin Warns “US Has Pushed Russia Back Into Nuclear Arms Race
Replies
0
Views
561
Banglar Bir
B
I
China vs India (Defence production). Problems facing India
Replies
2
Views
876
Indian Patriot
I
hkdas
India's Space War
Replies
2
Views
2K
Tangent
Tangent
Major Shaitan Singh
Russia's Defense Industry: Breakthrough or Breakdown?
Replies
0
Views
669
Major Shaitan Singh
Major Shaitan Singh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom