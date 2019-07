However, the martyrdom of five Pakistani soldiers along the LoC yesterday once again proves the presence of elements in the Indian establishment who wish to scuttle chances of peace.

While there are a few glimmers of hope now and then — chance meetings abroad between officials of the two countries or the exchange of pleasantries — these are offset by negative developments, such as the recent violence perpetrated by India along the LoC.



These incidents and mixed messages raise questions about India’s desire for peace.

RESUMPTION of dialogue on any level between Pakistan and India is always threatened by elements who wish to torpedo the peace process and keep tensions high.Unfortunately, ever since the BJP took power in Delhi in 2014, aversion to dialogue on the Indian side has been very clear.Coming back to Kartarpur, there has been much stalling from Delhi’s side to the project that would provide visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from India to a revered gurdwara in Pakistani territory.Now with Narendra Modi’s party firmly ensconced in power, perhaps the Indian government has decided that it can once again re-engage with Pakistan.However, the Indians have also said the Kartarpur issue should not be viewed as a renewal of dialogue with Pakistan.