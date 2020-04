Intelligence agencies of Pakistan have foiled "Operation Aryan" launched by RAW, 92 News claims quoting military officials.1: RAW launched "Operation Aryan" supported by the Indian consulate in Jalalabad/kabul and NDS focusing on North and south Waziristan and Pak-Afghan border areas.2: Pakistan responded by conducting multiple operations in the area and killing 19 terrorists and recovering huge amounts of ammunition including IEDs and night vision equipment.3: Operation is still ongoingThis explains the heavy activity and multiple IBOs in Waziristan in the past couple of weeks.