Pakistan has enough talent in cricket which needs to be polished: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says there is a lot of cricket talent in Pakistan which needs to be polished.

He was addressing the signing ceremony of agreements between PTV, PCB and cable operators regarding Pakistan Cricket broadcast and cable distribution rights in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister while terming the agreement as positive step, said it will provide lead to PTV in cricket broadcasts. He said it is also important for cricket fans in the country.

Imran Khan said the cricket broadcast will increase PTV's coverage and quality.

He said the cricket system in the country needs to be restructured which will make Pakistan unbeatable in the world.

He advised the PCB to increase the competition level of players.

Regarding possible increase in license fee of PTV, the Prime Minister said the government is waiting for its business plan.

Cricket is a lame sport good for shemales with no strength or stamina. Should be banned worldwide.
 
Imran Khan is not the right guy to lead Pakistan.

Its like Tom Cruise who becames President of the USA.
 
Yet even a cricketer PM cant fix PCB and cricket sifarashi structure in Pakistan.
 
