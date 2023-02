AZ1 said: how kindly share the stats ans facts not geo tv Click to expand...

Imran Khan started offering fuel subsidies for the public in the name of "relief" before he got overthrown and PDM continued this retarded sh*t. We will all know that PMLN and PPP are full of c**ts but this doesn't mean that IK is a saint. I can write multiple pages on his numerous retarded policies. In his recent podcast, he was asked great questions by Muzamil but he failed to answer most of them and straight up dodged some of them. He has no plan on how to fix this country.



If we want our country to succeed then we need to stop acting like cultists sucking off our favourite cult leader. You need to start logically questioning policies and then demand politicians to fix them in a manner that you find most suitable. Additionally, you should do proper research before figuring out which solution is the most suitable. If this can't be done then Pakistan will continue to remain a jahil nation.