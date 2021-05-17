What's new

Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side - MoFA Pakistan .

MoFA Press Release


Responding to media queries regarding the baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership, the Spokesperson said:

Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side by making a strong demarche with the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad on the recent irresponsible statements and baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership.



Pakistan has emphasized that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process.



The Afghan side has been urged to effectively utilize the available forums like Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues.



Islamabad
17 May 2021

202/2021





@Dalit @Areesh
 
I'll repeat again what I said in the other thread. Imagine being in Afghanistan's position and still running your mouth. LOL.
 
