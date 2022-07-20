What's new

Pakistan has chased down record 342 against Sri Lanka

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,648
-7
2,491
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan has chased down record 342 against Sri Lanka

1658308314363.png




Pakistan finally get there but not without a few scares. Those last 44 runs after lunch felt like they took forever to come - then there was the rain break with 11 needed. With that, Pakistan have chased down their second-highest target in Tests, and a record total at Galle. What a remarkable turnaround this has been for them. To think they were 112 for 8 at one stage in the first innings. But Babar Azam made that brilliant hundred and took them within touching distance of Sri Lanka's score. But the man of the moment is Abdullah Shafique. For someone so new to Test cricket, he showed the maturity of a veteran. He made his highest Test score of 158 . to remain unbeaten as he took his side home. Pakistan endured a nervous period of play just before and after lunch. They lost three wickets in a hurry, including the crucial one of Mohammad Rizwan during that period. Prabath Jayasuriya did the bulk of the damage taking two of them. Overall, Sri Lanka just didn't create enough chances, and when they did they didn't take them. Shafique was dropped twice this morning, once a return catch by Dhananjaya de Silva, but the easier one of them later at deep square leg by Kasun Rajitha when the game was on knife edge with Pakistan requiring 19. Jayasuriya toiled tirelessly, picked up another four-wicket haul, but didn't have enough support from the other spinners.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took four wickets for the hosts and is on the brink of an unprecedented feat of four straight five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

He took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings.

Pakistan resumed the day on 222-3 and Sri Lanka soon used up their remaining two umpire reviews, with Jayasuriya involved in both calls.

Mohammad Rizwan opened his day's account with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis and kept up his positive intent by taking singles and twos before he fell lbw to Jayasuriya for 40.

A review did not save Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has come into the two-match series after a successful stint with English county Sussex.

Shafique, who recorded his second Test century on day four to lead the chase, has stood firm and played the anchor's role to perfection so far.

So Pakistan take a one-nil lead with one Test to go.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549683653680193536

www.espncricinfo.com

Abdullah Shafique ton leads Pakistan's chase of 342

Sri Lanka hit back with Babar's wicket late in the day but Pakistan need just 120 runs to win
www.espncricinfo.com www.espncricinfo.com
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan - Sri Lanka Test series 2022
2
Replies
17
Views
446
ghazi52
ghazi52
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Abid Ali (Late Bloomer) and Shafique wins the Bangladesh Test for Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
656
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
PaklovesTurkiye
Afghanistan's FORMER envoy to Sri Lanka flays Pakistan cricketer for ‘disgraceful’ celebration
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
Imran Khan
Like Sri Lanka, two ruling families taking Pakistan towards crisis: Imran
2
Replies
22
Views
433
P@kistan
P@kistan
K
  • Article
Imam, Shafique hit tons as Test ends in tame draw
Replies
0
Views
240
KedarT
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom