Pakistan has chased down record 342 against Sri Lanka

Abdullah Shafique ton leads Pakistan's chase of 342 Sri Lanka hit back with Babar's wicket late in the day but Pakistan need just 120 runs to win

Pakistan has chased down record 342 against Sri LankaPakistan finally get there but not without a few scares. Those last 44 runs after lunch felt like they took forever to come - then there was the rain break with 11 needed. With that, Pakistan have chased down their second-highest target in Tests, and a record total at Galle. What a remarkable turnaround this has been for them. To think they were 112 for 8 at one stage in the first innings. But Babar Azam made that brilliant hundred and took them within touching distance of Sri Lanka's score. But the man of the moment is Abdullah Shafique. For someone so new to Test cricket, he showed the maturity of a veteran. He made his highest Test score of 158 . to remain unbeaten as he took his side home. Pakistan endured a nervous period of play just before and after lunch. They lost three wickets in a hurry, including the crucial one of Mohammad Rizwan during that period. Prabath Jayasuriya did the bulk of the damage taking two of them. Overall, Sri Lanka just didn't create enough chances, and when they did they didn't take them. Shafique was dropped twice this morning, once a return catch by Dhananjaya de Silva, but the easier one of them later at deep square leg by Kasun Rajitha when the game was on knife edge with Pakistan requiring 19. Jayasuriya toiled tirelessly, picked up another four-wicket haul, but didn't have enough support from the other spinners.Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took four wickets for the hosts and is on the brink of an unprecedented feat of four straight five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.He took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings.Pakistan resumed the day on 222-3 and Sri Lanka soon used up their remaining two umpire reviews, with Jayasuriya involved in both calls.Mohammad Rizwan opened his day's account with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis and kept up his positive intent by taking singles and twos before he fell lbw to Jayasuriya for 40.A review did not save Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has come into the two-match series after a successful stint with English county Sussex.Shafique, who recorded his second Test century on day four to lead the chase, has stood firm and played the anchor's role to perfection so far.So Pakistan take a one-nil lead with one Test to go.