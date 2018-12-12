Pakistan has been elected to the Committee for Programme & Coordination (CPC) - MoFA Pakistan

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Pakistan has been elected to the Committee for Programme & Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 votes from 54-member
