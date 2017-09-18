/ Register

  Monday, September 18, 2017

Pakistan has become the face of international terrorism: India at UN

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Gurjot.S, Sep 18, 2017 at 9:06 PM.

  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:06 PM #1
    Gurjot.S

    Gurjot.S FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:08 PM #2
    Gurjot.S

    Gurjot.S FULL MEMBER

  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:14 PM #3
    mohammad45

    mohammad45 FULL MEMBER

    I'm afraid to say but Pk was only a victim of terrorism.

    USA and it's Saudi minions are the only terrorists of our region.
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:19 PM #4
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Lo ji inka rona dhona shoro
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:23 PM #5
    Narendra Trump

    Narendra Trump SENIOR MEMBER

    the real face of terrorism
    1093132-modi-1461815948.jpg

    Randi Rona is the correct word here

    19225986_1341595062625302_257839970155543825_n.jpg
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:24 PM #6
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    6JqkDeY.jpg
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:28 PM #7
    Joe Shearer

    Joe Shearer PROFESSIONAL

    Why should you be afraid to say it?

    You are half correct; brutal terrorism was unleashed against Pakistan, partly by sectarians seeking the domination of one sect of Islam over the other, partly by Afghanistan backed groups calling themselves the Pakistani Taliban. But that leaves out other terrorist groups, two of which were specifically named in the recent BRICS summit, groups that Pakistan has consistently supported with training, arms and ammunition and logistics and military support at the time of entering the territory of India.

    Perhaps you were afraid to say that Pakistan's establishment, mistakenly identified solely with the military, has backed these elements since the formation of the Pakistani state.
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:29 PM #8
    El Sidd

    El Sidd SENIOR MEMBER

    Wow

    What geniuses.

    Now nobodys going to take it seriously. Its now a brownie vs brownie thing.

    Thanda paani pilao baniye ko.
     
    El Sidd
    This message by El Sidd has been hidden due to negative ratings. (Show message)
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:32 PM #9
    Joe Shearer

    Joe Shearer PROFESSIONAL

    What do you mean 'baniye ko'? Why are you insulting us?
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:34 PM #10
    El Sidd

    El Sidd SENIOR MEMBER

    Use that in the next UN speech.
    Snowflake
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:36 PM #11
    Joe Shearer

    Joe Shearer PROFESSIONAL

    We may use it, we may not; you hardly have any say in the matter.
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:36 PM #12
    ito

    ito ELITE MEMBER

    Good going....until Hafeez Sieed is handed over to India and Mumbai case finished, there can be no improvement of relations between India and Pakistan.
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:37 PM #13
    nair

    nair PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Where was OBL?

    Where else in world regularly drones are used to kill terrorists?

    where else un designated terrorist organisation fights election?(his party)

    Where else a designated terrorist got released by hijacking an aircraft is running a chain of madrassahs...

    Where else a terrorist who presented a enemy soldier's head to COAS and later same terrorist ploted to kill the same COAS (turned president)

    Where else terrorists and armed forces fight hand in hand?
     
    Last edited: Sep 18, 2017 at 9:42 PM
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:38 PM #14
    El Sidd

    El Sidd SENIOR MEMBER

    Desperate war mongering will only hamper the world's fight against extremism.
     
  Sep 18, 2017 at 9:38 PM #15
    sankranti

    sankranti FULL MEMBER

    pakistan is already the face of international terrorism.

    At the BRICS conference even taller than pole, deeper than hole friend china listed your children groups in the list of terrorists. :D

    As of now your pakistan Army is now forced to push your terrorists into mainstream politics :cheesy: ............ now enjoy your new political masters and drink some indus water as long as it lasts.
     
