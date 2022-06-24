Pakistan has arrested the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,212
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
https://twitter.com/asfandyarmir/status/1540304939704098817
Last edited:
They "arrested" a patsy as an eyewash to evade FATF greylisting, the LeT had no hand in the attacks whatsoever. They don't have the ability to do much besides guerilla warfare in Kashmir, and even they suck at that.
What I wonder is why was the LeT even created to begin with? what good have they done for Pakistan and its society? the group hasn't achieved jack shit in Kashmir and is shit at fighting, they only tarnished the Kashmiri cause if anything. And to add on their presence gave the perfect scapegoat for Indian authorities to blame whenever a (self staged) terrorist attack would happen in their country. The group should have been shut down for good decades ago, but we know they will never do that.The Pakistani establishment are digging a hole for themselves to appease an enemy that will never be appeased by sacrificing innocent Pakistanis.
For an economically depleted country like Pakistan currently is, that 5 Million Dollar bounty sure sounds sweet and appealing. From their perspective if it means locking up some random Pakistani dude, then why not? they already have a shit ton of experience with that anyways.now to surrender them just to get some dollars is pathetic.
I have commented on what's apparent I don't if the story is different behind the scenes.For an economically depleted country like Pakistan currently is, that 5 Million Dollar bounty sure sounds sweet and appealing. From their perspective if it means locking up some random Pakistani dude, then why not? they already have a shit ton of experience with that anyways.
Why are nukes so precious to us, what good are they for at the end of the day?We already have nuke
They prevent Iraq, Afghanistan type invasion.Why are nukes so precious to us, what good are they for at the end of the day?