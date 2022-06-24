What's new

Pakistan has arrested the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks

They "arrested" a patsy as an eyewash to evade FATF greylisting, the LeT had no hand in the attacks whatsoever. They don't have the ability to do much besides guerilla warfare in Kashmir, and even they suck at that.
 
The Pakistani establishment are digging a hole for themselves to appease an enemy that will never be appeased by sacrificing innocent Pakistanis.
 
What I wonder is why was the LeT even created to begin with? what good have they done for Pakistan and its society? the group hasn't achieved jack shit in Kashmir and is shit at fighting, they only tarnished the Kashmiri cause if anything. And to add on their presence gave the perfect scapegoat for Indian authorities to blame whenever a (self staged) terrorist attack would happen in their country. The group should have been shut down for good decades ago, but we know they will never do that.
 
We should have went the Iranian way rather than capitulating to this FATFBS. Morality aside these people served the nation and the state and now to surrender them just to get some dollars is pathetic. Even after all the sanctions Iran is better developed than Pakistan. We already have nuke, we share border with Iran and China, countries immune to western sanction Our people already hate America. So why? Unfortunately it seems like the legacy of colonialism is not going to leave us anytime soon.
 
For an economically depleted country like Pakistan currently is, that 5 Million Dollar bounty sure sounds sweet and appealing. From their perspective if it means locking up some random Pakistani dude, then why not? they already have a shit ton of experience with that anyways.
 
I have commented on what's apparent I don't if the story is different behind the scenes.
 

