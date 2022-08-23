What's new

Pakistan has arranged $4bn in financing from friendly countries.

While meeting with brokerage analysts on Monday, SBP Acting Governor Murtaza Syed said Pakistan has arranged $4bn in financing from friendly countries.

“Pakistan will get $2bn from Qatar, $1bn from Saudi Arabia under the umbrella of deferred oil facility and $1bn investments from the UAE in various sectors,” he said.

Pakistan’s gross financing needs would be around $30bn for FY23 including the amount required for CAD and debt repayments.
He said the available financing against this is estimated at $37bn for FY23. The amount increased after Pakistan secured $4bn of financing from friendly countries.


Cornerstone of PMLN's and Neutral's economic playbook, an ever ready begging bowl.

No plans to increase revenue or exports and reduction in unscrupulous spending.

Yes, this asset monetization deal is an at risk investment from UAE.
Just like how Qataris invested in Jared Kushner's sinking real estate assets

Investment to buy influence not the putative asset
 
Every thing was in place before, promises etc., now they are showing as if aircrafts full of dollars are arriving non stop. Our people might not understand. Very sad.
 
PIA and Islamabad airport go went goen
 
That's why they get them at throaway rates, preferentially?

Why not openly sell the shares through a competitive process?
Pakistan does not have the luxury of time to go through the bidding process. IMF demands bridging finance and the country needed to arrange for immediate support. Considering the situation, I'd say that Pakistan got lucky with this bargain. Without it, a default may have been more likely.
 
How long will this last?
With PDM ( pad marr party) everything is in decline, all hopes are lost..They’re a fishy lot
 

