.,.,While meeting with brokerage analysts on Monday, SBP Acting Governor Murtaza Syed said Pakistan has arranged $4bn in financing from friendly countries.“Pakistan will get $2bn from Qatar, $1bn from Saudi Arabia under the umbrella of deferred oil facility and $1bn investments from the UAE in various sectors,” he said.Pakistan’s gross financing needs would be around $30bn for FY23 including the amount required for CAD and debt repayments.He said the available financing against this is estimated at $37bn for FY23. The amount increased after Pakistan secured $4bn of financing from friendly countries.