What's new

Pakistan has announced that it will shift entirely to e-visa services

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
53,697
55
81,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan to move completely to e-visa services from February 1


  • Pakistan has announced that it will shift entirely to e-visa services from the 1st of February, phasing out the currently antiquated manual visa system.


BR Web Desk
29 Jan 2021

https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sha...er.com/news/40057742&display=popup&ref=plugin




ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced that it will shift entirely to e-visa services from the 1st of February, phasing out the currently antiquated manual visa system.

An official statement mentioned that "Pakistan government has decided to stop manual processing of visa cases, therefore, all visa applications will be processed through online visa portal only with effect from February 1, 2021".

The electronic visa would become a compulsory entry requirement for all travellers coming to Pakistan from the coming month, effective immediately.

Travellers have been advised to submit their applications online at the official visa system, said the official statements issued by the embassies, in which they would upload the required documents and make the necessary payments online.

“It is a welcoming step as foreigners don’t have to stand in queues all day long. They can simply apply for Pakistan visa from home, spending less time on the tedious paperwork,” said Fahad Maqbool, head of Islamabad-based travel company Travel One.

The electronic visa facility is part of the Pakistan government’s digital transformation efforts to simplify and streamline visa facilities and to encourage tourism and business visits to the country, with officials adding that the new changes would help improve efficacy and the overall management system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

insight-out
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
1K
Leviza
Leviza
MultaniGuy
How Popular is China in Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
AtifSultanQureshi
AtifSultanQureshi
HAIDER
Mother China: A 'Chinese revolution' sweeps across Pakistan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
6K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
airmarshal
Roots of Impunity - The Murder of Wali Khan Babar
Replies
0
Views
1K
airmarshal
airmarshal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom