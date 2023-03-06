What's new

Pakistan has an energy surplus. Here’s why 230 million people are affected by blackouts anyway

Pakistan has an energy surplus. Here’s why 230 million people are affected by blackouts anyway



In January 2023, much of Pakistan’s population of nearly 230 million people plunged into darkness, bringing widespread disruption to people and industries for almost 24 hours.

“If you go to our government hospitals – which didn’t have back-up facilities – or field hospitals, or small nursing homes, they had to stop all their services,” said Dr. Shayan Ansari, a surgeon at a private hospital in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

A similar incident struck last October. Meanwhile, smaller blackouts regularly hit cities and villages for several hours daily.

But the problem is not energy supply.

“We don’t have a problem as far as the supply of energy is concerned in Pakistan,” said Ishrat Husain, who served as an advisor to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Both outages were caused because there were fluctuations on the transmission lines, which have not been updated for quite some time.”

In 2020, nearly 20 percent of Pakistan’s energy was simply lost during transmission, distribution and delivery.

Pakistan’s energy problems are having a cascading effect on the country’s economy, which is on the verge of collapse. Watch the video above to find out more.
The problem is that a majority cannot afford the true cost of the power they want to use, and the majority of the ones that can afford it do not pay for the power they do use. Add in corruption, mismanagement and lack of maintenance, and viola! Blackouts galore!
 
Not to mention the losses due to the obsolete power transmission system. In 2020, 19.8% of energy was lost during transmission, distribution and delivery to end consumers.
 
i wonder how that compares to the western average of losses
 
PROBLEM IS OLD TRANSMISSION LINES, DUE TO WHICH HUGE POWER LOSS. Then there is power theft both by households and Industries.
All political parties do not want to put money on transmission and no credit is available for this in public domain in Pakistan.
 

