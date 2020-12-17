What's new

Pakistan has 3 of the best 19 Muslim cities!

The first attempt to define, categorize, and rank global cities using 'relational data' was made in 1998 by Jon Beaverstock, Richard G Smith and Peter Taylor, who all worked at that time at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. Together they established the Globalization and World Cities Research Network. A roster of world cities was outlined in the GaWC Research Bulletin 5 and ranked cities based on their connectivity through four "advanced producer services": accountancy, advertising, banking/finance, and law.[5] The GaWC inventory identifies three levels of global cities and several sub-ranks. This roster generally denotes cities in which there are offices of certain multinational corporations providing financial and consulting services rather than denoting other cultural, political, and economic centres.

The 2004 rankings acknowledged several new indicators while continuing to rank city economics more heavily than political or cultural factors. The 2008 roster, similar to the 1998 version, is sorted into categories of "Alpha" world cities (with four sub-categories), "Beta" world cities (three sub-categories), "Gamma" world cities (three sub-categories), and additional cities with "High sufficiency" or "Sufficiency" world city presence.

The 2010 roster of leading Alpha, Beta and Gamma world cities is as follows:






Counting only the Muslim countries on this list only the list will be the following:

1.) Dubai (United Emirates)
2.) Istanbul (Turkey)
3.) Kalau Lampur (Malaysia)
4.) Jakarta (Indonesia)
5.) Cairo (Egypt)
6.) Karachi (Pakistan)
7.) Beirut (Lebanon)
8.) Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
9.) Abu Dhabi (United Emirates)
10.) Casablanca (Morocco)
11.) Lagos (Nigeria)
12.) Manama (Bahrain)
13.) Amman (Jordan)
14.) Doha (Qatar)
15.) Lahore (Pakistan)
16.) Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
17.) Kuwait City (Kuwait)
18.) Tunis (Tunisia)
19.) Almaty (Kazakhstan)
20.) Islamabad (Pakistan)
21.) Muscat (Oman)

I'm quite surprised that Ankara didn't make the top 19. This list hasn't been updated since 2010 though.
 
Islamabad on number 19 , Are You serious There is no city nearly comparable to Islamabad in Pakistan and I guess in South Asia too.....Well Karachi is Always Best:)
 
From wikipedia???

Karachi first instead of islamabad???

Jakarta 3rd ????

Kuala lampur not in the list???

the writer was smoking weed when he wrote this
 
India makes the list 7 times :(

It's more than just about the infrastructure.

---------- Post added at 12:47 AM ---------- Previous post was at 12:47 AM ----------
A bunch of professional highly recognized writers.*
 
Man! Infrastructure counts everywhere and create major difference among cities.. Well ! Karachi is in Beta cities even after knowing that its a Hub of Pakistan's economics.
 
Kashmir leke rahenge. :lol:

Bhool gaye kya, hamara tumhara toh 1000 saal ka war, umm, I mean saath hai. :lol:

Tum toh abhi se thak gaye.
 
