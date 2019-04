They can make as many hostpitals for farsi khorasni kabuli sh1ts in kabul but farsi khorasani kabulis will always remain the snake that they are towards pakistan and snakes can never change their nature like hazrat Sultan bahu said in following piece of poetry,



Sappan day put mitar nai theenday

bhawain choolian dodh payee ay



trasnlation; babies of snakes will never become your friends even if you offer them bowls of milk for eternity.

Click to expand...